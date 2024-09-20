Patnaik seeks SIT probe, judicial inquiry into 'sexual assault' of an army officer's fiancé in Odisha Police custody

BHUBANESWAR: Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual assault of an army officer's fiancé in police custody.

Patnaik, the leader of opposition in the assembly, condemned the incident and termed it as "very shocking".

"All have heard of what recently happened to an Army Major and his fiancé at a police station here. This is very very shocking news of violence that was meted out to both of them and the alleged sexual assault on the Major's fiancé. We demand a full judicial inquiry into this matter and action must be taken very quickly," Patnaik said.

The BJD chief said his party condemned the "heinous" act and expected the BJP government to take the strongest possible action against all those involved.

"The way an Army Major and a lady were treated in Bharatpur Police Station is shocking and beyond comprehension. The manner in which police have allegedly treated them has shaken the conscience of the country. This has happened to a serving Army Officer and a lady within #Odisha," Patnaik wrote on X.

The Odisha Police had on Wednesday suspended five personnel in connection with the alleged assault of an army officer and "molestation" of his fiancé at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

According to an order issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Y B Khurania, the five police personnel have been suspended on the charge of gross misconduct.

Meanwhile, a group of women activists held a dharna in front of the Police Bhavan here on Friday, demanding arrest of the accused police personnel involved in the alleged sexual assault of the army officer's fiancé.

"During our government we had the system of #MoSarkar in which Chief Minister, Ministers and Senior Officers would call the citizens to take feedback on their visits to government offices, including police stations and hospitals, whether they were treated with dignity and professional conduct.

"This BJP government has immediately stopped the pro-people initiative of Mo Sarkar and the consequences are visible," Patnaik claimed.

He said the incident indicates "incompetence" of the BJP government in the state.