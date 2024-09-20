Three dynastic families failed J&K, says PM Modi

SRINAGAR: A day after the first phase of the three-phase Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at three dynastic families for failing J&K and putting stones in hands of the youth.

He accused the National Conference and Congress of following Pakistan’s agenda on Article 370 and vowed not to allow this to happen. He said that only the BJP government would restore statehood to J&K.

“The three (NC, Congress and PDP) families were responsible for the destruction of J&K. The three families want to come to power through any means and loot the public and feel it is their birthright.

They have given only fear and anarchy to J&K. Now youth are challenging them and J&K will no longer be in the grip of these three families,” the PM said while addressing a poll rally in Sheri Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar.

The PM said J&K youth suffered a lot during the rule of these three families. “Many youths, who are 20-30 years old, have remained deprived of education. Many others took more years than other students of the country to reach 10th, 12th or college. This did not happen because J&K youth failed but because the three families of Congress, NC and PDP had failed,” Modi said.