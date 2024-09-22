Nation

Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The accused was found hiding in a burrow close to a river near Bravo check area, 100 metres inside Indian territory, by an area domination patrol party, the officials said.
JAMMU: A 35-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by Indian army troops guarding the Line of Control in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Sunday, security officials said.

Hassam Shahzad, a resident of Tarinote village of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was intercepted and taken into custody by the troops in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar sub-division when he tried to sneak into this side in the early hours of the day, the officials said.

Shahzad was found hiding in a burrow close to a river near Bravo check area, 100 metres inside Indian territory, by an area domination patrol party, the officials said.

They said Rs 1800 in Pakistani currency, an identity card and two mobile SIM cards were recovered from Shahzad who, during preliminary questioning, stated that he had inadvertently crossed the LoC.

