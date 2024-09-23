Man dies of snakebite, villagers burn snake alive on his funeral pyre in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A poisonous snake that bit a 22-year-old man, leading to his death, was later taken to a cremation ground and burned on the funeral pyre of the deceased in Baigamar village, Korba district, about 230 km north of Raipur.

Digeshwar Rathiya, a youth from the Baigamar village was bitten by a venomous common krait while he was sleeping at his home. The snake crept into his bed and bit him on his feet. Owing to severe pain he woke up and saw the snake bundled up in the mosquito net of his bed.

He immediately alerted his family who took him to the district medical college hospital where he succumbed to snakebite the next morning during the treatment.

The deceased was the eldest among the two sons of Mansa Ram Rathiya, a farmer.

After the incident the villagers caught the snake from the house of Rathiya and kept it covered in a basket.