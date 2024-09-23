Man dies of snakebite, villagers burn snake alive on his funeral pyre in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A poisonous snake that bit a 22-year-old man, leading to his death, was later taken to a cremation ground and burned on the funeral pyre of the deceased in Baigamar village, Korba district, about 230 km north of Raipur.
Digeshwar Rathiya, a youth from the Baigamar village was bitten by a venomous common krait while he was sleeping at his home. The snake crept into his bed and bit him on his feet. Owing to severe pain he woke up and saw the snake bundled up in the mosquito net of his bed.
He immediately alerted his family who took him to the district medical college hospital where he succumbed to snakebite the next morning during the treatment.
The deceased was the eldest among the two sons of Mansa Ram Rathiya, a farmer.
After the incident the villagers caught the snake from the house of Rathiya and kept it covered in a basket.
The villagers, fearing that the poisonous krait might bite someone else, decided to kill the snake by burning it alive on the funeral pyre.
On the day of the cremation, the venomous snake, tied with a rope and hanging from a stick, was taken by some villagers to the final rites of Rathiya at the cremation ground, where it was burned alive on the funeral pyre. A video showing local residents dragging the snake along with Rathiya’s funeral procession went viral on social media.
“Instead of killing the snake straight, the villagers felt it is better to eliminate the poisonous snake by burning it on the funeral pyre before anyone became yet another casualty of a snakebite,” Jagrit Kumur, a local villager, said.
The incident has shocked the animal rights activists, however despite the public objections, the local authorities didn't look keen to initiate any action against the inhabitants of Baigamar village.
“There is a need to educate the people and create awareness among the masses about snakes and snakebite management besides how vital the reptiles are for the ecosystem”, a senior official in Korba said.