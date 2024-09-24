CBI takes over probe into murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator during Facebook livestream

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered an FIR to initiate a probe into a case relating to the murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar following an order issued by the Bombay High Court, officials said on Tuesday.

Ghosalkar was shot dead by businessman Mauris Noronha alias ‘Mauris Bhai’ at the former’s Borivali office during a Facebook Live stream in February this year and then had also shot himself dead after the crime.

According to reports on September 6, the Bombay High Court had ordered to transfer the probe into the murder case to the CBI, saying the police did not probe some angles properly and a deeper investigation was required.

The court had reportedly issued the order on a writ petition filed by Ghosalkar’s wife, corporator Tejasvee, who in her pleas alleged that the Mumbai Crime Branch did not investigate all possible angles and the likely involvement of some other persons in the conspiracy to kill her husband.