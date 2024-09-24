Railway worker held for Sept 18 MP detonator blasts

BHOPAL: A lower-rung railway staff member assigned to track patrolling and safety maintenance was detained on Monday for allegedly stealing and placing multiple detonators that went off while a special military train was passing through that rail patch in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district on September 18.

After taking Shabir (40) into custody, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reportedly booked him under relevant sections of The Railways Act and The Railway Property Unlawful Possession Act. During interrogation, he claimed that he was absent from duty and drunk on the day of the incident. Further questioning of Shabir will likely help the RPF ascertain the reason behind the criminal act. However, sources say the possibility cannot be ruled out.