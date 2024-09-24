Suspect in RPF constables' murder killed in encounter with STF in UP's Ghazipur

Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables Javed Khan and Pramod Kumar were killed in the intervening night of August 19-20. The constables were trying to stop the smuggling of illegal liquor in Barmer Guwahati Express (train number 15631), Yash said.

The liquor smugglers allegedly brutally beat up both the constables and threw them off the moving train, as a result of which they died, he said.

Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said Zahid alias Sonu, a native of Patna, had suffered injuries in the encounter in which two police personnel also got injured.

"Zahid was the main conspirator of the August 19-20 incident. We had received inputs about him once again trying to smuggle liquor on the same route near Dildarnagar. A team of the Ghazipur Police and the Noida unit of STF rounded up Zahid, ensuing a gunbattle in which he suffered severe injuries. Two policemen also suffered injuries," Raja said.

"He (Zahid) was first taken to a CHC and from there referred to the district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. He died after the encounter. Further legal proceedings are being carried out," he told reporters.

Zahid alias Sonu (25) carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, the officer said.

Raja said six other persons involved in the August 19-20 incident had already been arrested following two separate encounters.