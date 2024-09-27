3 Maoists killed after 5-day-long ops in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a major success, the security forces after five days of toiling operation neutralised three high-ranking Maoist leaders in Paradi forests of Abujhmad, in Narayanpur district, about 400 km south of Raipur.

The operation, which began on September 22, was carried out under anti-Maoist campaign “Maad Bachao” (save Maad). The Abujhmaad in south Chhattisgarh’s edgy Narayanpur district is an unknowable (Abujh) hilly terrain (Maad) and seen as one of the worst-affected areas hit by Maoist violence.

According to the Bastar police, the three killed were identified as Rupesh of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) who carried a reward of `25 lakh. Besides him, the two others included Jagdish of South Bastar Divisional Committee member (DVCM) and woman Maoist Sarita alias Basanti of Maoist’s company number 10, had rewards against them of Rs 16 lakh and Rs 8 lakh respectively.

Rupesh had criminal records in over 66 cases, including the audacious 2009 Madanwada attack (Rajnandgaon), in which 29 soldiers were martyred. Jagdish had 43 cases registered against him.