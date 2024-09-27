India signs Global Ocean Treaty to conserve high seas

NEW DELHI: India has formally signed the Global Ocean Treaty, also known as the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) to support the conservation and sustainable use of marine resources in the high seas.

The Treaty will allow the creation of large protected areas on the High Seas – the ocean area starting beyond a country’s exclusive economic zone i.e. beyond 200 nautical miles (or 370 kilometers) from the coastlines to recovery of marine life and increase its resilience to climate change. The High Seas constitute nearly half the planet and nearly two thirds of the ocean.

“Signed the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement today at the UN HQ,” posted Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, on social media platform X.

“India is proud to join the BBNJ Agreement, an important step towards ensuring that our oceans remain healthy and resilient,” he further writes.