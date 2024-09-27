India signs Global Ocean Treaty to conserve high seas

NEW DELHI: India has formally signed the Global Ocean Treaty, also known as the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) to support the conservation and sustainable use of marine resources in the high seas.
The Treaty will allow the creation of large protected areas on the High Seas – the ocean area starting beyond a country’s exclusive economic zone i.e. beyond 200 nautical miles (or 370 kilometers) from the coastlines to recovery of marine life and increase its resilience to climate change. The High Seas constitute nearly half the planet and nearly two thirds of the ocean.
“Signed the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement today at the UN HQ,” posted Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, on social media platform X.
“India is proud to join the BBNJ Agreement, an important step towards ensuring that our oceans remain healthy and resilient,” he further writes.
So far 101 countries including India have signed the treaty to express their consent to the treaty and intends to examine it domestically and consider ratifying it. However, only 10 countries so far have ratified it. It will formally enter into force when at least 60 governments have written it into national law.
An international legal binding instrument, the Agreement was adopted in New York on 19 June 2023 and it is open for signature in New York until 20 September 2025.
Greenpeace India, a not for profit organisation campaign for environmental conservation, welcomed India’s significant step forward in ocean conservation.
“By joining this historic effort, India has shown international leadership for marine biodiversity conservation as this new Treaty will allow the creation of large protected areas on the High Seas,” said Avinash Chanchal, Campaign Manager at Greenpeace India.
India has been one of the top countries facing extreme weather events causing too many casualties, meanwhile industrial overfishing, pollution and climate change impacts, such as rising sea levels and temperature, are dramatically affecting coastal fisheries and livelihoods.
“Oceans and Climate are connected and supporting one another and the Treaty is a good start. Our leaders need to understand it and start protecting ecosystems that can best mitigate climate change and secure a sustainable future for all,” said Chanchal.