Patna Diary | Potential rift in JD(U) after Chaudhary remark?

Bihar’s longest serving chief minister Nitish Kumar is still most enigmatic. He surprises people by his ‘unbelievable’ political move from time to time. Days after Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary received flak within the party over his cryptic social media post, Nitish, who is also national president, appointed Chaudhary as national general secretary of the party. Chaudhary, who is rural works department minister in Nitish-led NDA government, is a prominent Dalit face of JD(U). The Opposition leaders claimed that it was a ‘trailer of the upcoming rift within JD(U)’.

SP faces wrath in failing to provide CCTV footage

The Juvenile Justice Board of Jehanabad has imposed a fine of `10,000 on a 2018-batch IPS officer presently serving as Superintendent of Police. SP Arvind Pratap Singh faced the board’s wrath for his failure to provide CCTV footage in connection with a case lodged at Okri police station under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act even after two months of the request sent to his office. The Board has mandated that the fine be deposited into the district legal services authority’s victim compensation fund by this month. Upon non-compliance, the amount ill be withdrawn from SP’s salary.

Assault on competitive exam aspirants in Bengal

West Bengal came under sharp attack from leaders of Bihar after a video showing two youths from Bihar being assaulted by a group of men claiming to be from the police in West Bengal’s Siliguri went viral on social media. Two union ministers—Chirag Paswan and Giriraj Singh—expressed their strong displeasure over the incident and asked whether it was a crime to appear for an exam in Bengal. The youths from Bihar, who had gone to take part in physical exam for Staff Selection Commission recruitment, were made to apologise and do sit-ups and one of them was thrown against the wall by attackers, who claimed they forged their domicile certificates.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com