Ninety percent of India's reservoirs fill to capacity, except those in the northern region

DEHRADUN: Except Northern region reservoirs, majority of reservoirs in India are filled to the brim after the end of the monsoon. A good sign for upcoming rabi crops and the country's food security. In the past few years, reservoirs were facing a deficit of water level causing a water crisis that hit the country's food stock.

The latest data on live storage of 26 September 2024 shows that water level is 156.6 billion cubic meter (BCM)in the reservoirs, when compared with last year's 129 BCM.

However, in the Northern region, water storage in reservoir during the current year is less than last year's storage. The current live storage level in this region is 68% whereas it was 86% during corresponding period of last year and 84% of Normal storage level.

State wise analysis shows that a few reservoirs of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Nagaland are experiencing storage levels below normal. Furthermore, reservoirs of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Nagaland, Assam and Uttarakhand have less storage than last year for the corresponding period.

According to the Central Water Commission, except for two, the rest of all 43 reservoirs of the Southern region are filled more than 50% of full reservoir level.

The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 46.406 BCM which is 85% of total live storage capacity, while last year during corresponding period was 48% and normal storage was 69% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

Further, eastern region reservoirs storage level during the current year is better than the corresponding period of last year and is also better than Normal storage level.

Eastern region reservoirs level is 17.591 BCM which is 85 % of total live storage capacity, better than last year was 65% and Normal storage was 76% of live storage capacity.

Further, Western region reservoirs storage level is also better than the last year and Normal storage level.