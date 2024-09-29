Uttarakhands' Almora district village Kaligarh pioneers 'self-imposed land law'

DEHRADUN: A village in Almora district, Uttarakhand, has made history by enforcing its 'own land law', a move driven by relentless efforts from social organizations and the state government's renewed pledge. This pioneering initiative restricts outsiders from buying land within the village, thereby shielding local interests and resources.

Nestled across 150 hectares, in the picturesque Almora district, Kaligarh village is home to 82 families, totaling around 480 residents. With a demographic breakdown of 192 males (40%) and 288 females (60%), Kaligarh village has achieved a remarkable literacy rate of 95.35 %, significantly surpassing national averages.

In a bold move, residents of Kaligarh have self-imposed a ban on land sales to protect their natural resources. This decision comes after rampant land grabbing by outsiders, who bought land at throwaway prices to build hotels and resorts in the hills.

In a significant move, the Uttarakhand government has intensified its crackdown on illegal land purchases in the state, following last week's landmark decision on land reforms.

Explaining the government's stand, State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal told this daily, "Individuals who have violated rules by purchasing over 250 square meters of land per family will have their excess land vested in the state government".

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal has urged residents to safeguard their ancestral land, saying, "Protect your ancestral land and refrain from selling it." The government will introduce legislation aligned with state interests and public sentiments in the next budget session".

The state has formed the Subhash Kumar Committee and a drafting committee headed by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to finalize the land law draft. To ensure community safety, villagers have unanimously decided to restrict unauthorized entry. "We have collectively decided not to allow any outsider to enter the village without verification," says Gram Pradhan Manju Kandpal.

"Uttarakhand stakeholders are pushing for legislation similar to Himachal Pradesh's stringent land law to safeguard the state's land and resources," Pradeep Kukreti, state spokesperson for Uttarakhand Rajya Andolankari Manch told TNIE, adding, he said, "We have collectively vowed to fight for this cause and the stand of villagers of Kaligarh is truly commendable".