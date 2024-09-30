CRPF gets approval to raise separate ‘veterinary unit’ for its canine soldiers

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Finance has cleared a long-pending demand of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) through the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to set up a separate veterinary unit within the force to take care of its over 1,000 dedicated canine force, officials said on Monday.

With this approval the CRPF will, now, have a dedicated team of veterinarians to take care of them, the officials said, adding that so far the force used to get doctors on contract through walk-in interviews.

A senior officer said, “In a recent official communication, MHA said these posts will be created by abolishing a few existing positions in the force.” He further said , “The MHA has proposed to create 45 posts for the Veterinary Cadre in the unit, with the abolition of 78 live posts of Head Constable (Ministerial). This was examined by the finance ministry and is agreed to.”

The posts, which are abolished, include one each from 43 Group Centres, 15 RAF Battalions, 10 CoBRA Battalions, four un-attached Mahila Battalions, and six VIP Security Battalions.

A CRPF officer said, “The force has more than 1,000 canines deployed in the two tough internal security theatres – Jammu & Kashmir and Naxal-affected areas. They are also positioned to perform duties of protecting establishments and dignitaries. Currently, we have no doctors within the CRPF. With the creation of this cadre, we will have a team of 15 doctors along with 33 other staff members. They will provide trained canines and also assist other forces in need.”

According to the proposal approved, the team would be headed by two Commandants and assisted by two Second-in-Command officers, he said, adding that these officers “will lead four Deputy Commandants, who will oversee seven Assistant Commandants and other staff members, including Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Head Constables”.