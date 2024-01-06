Mallikarjun Kharge questions government’s China policy

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concerns on Friday over the Modi government’s recent remarks regarding Indo-China relations, emphasising the need for the government to clarify its stance on China policy.

India declared on Thursday that its relationship with China is “not normal” and acknowledged the ongoing diplomatic and military discussions to address unresolved issues in Eastern Ladakh. “Our position on China is very well-known. It’s a relationship that isn’t normal, but we’ve had dialogues on both the military and diplomatic fronts in October and November. The objective is to engage and seek resolution,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a media briefing.

Kharge highlighted contradictions in the government’s messaging on China policy, referring to Jaiswal’s comments. He also mentioned reports of Chinese diplomats visiting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters. “On one hand, the foreign ministry of the Modi government acknowledged for the first time that relations with China are not normal. On the other, reports suggest Chinese diplomats visited the RSS headquarters. Why did they go? What was the purpose and nature of their conversation?” Kharge asked.

Despite disengagement in several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks, Indian and Chinese troops continue to face off in Eastern Ladakh for over three-and-a-half years. Kharge questioned the government’s decision to grant visa exemptions to Chinese professionals and technicians for manufacturing under the PLI scheme.

“The Modi government has allowed visa exemptions for Chinese professionals and technicians in manufacturing under the PLI scheme. Why were these exemptions granted, especially considering China’s issuance of stapled visas to our athletes for the Asian Games? And didn’t we lose 20 brave soldiers in a clash with China in Galwan in 2020?” he inquired.

Kharge insisted that the Modi government should provide clear information about its China policy. “China seemingly received a free pass from Modi’s statement ‘Nobody should enter our border’. The MEA’s statement described the situation as ‘not normal,’ yet the only action taken was to ban an app. The entire country, including Ladakh, is eager for clarity,” Kharge stated.

However, the MEA spokesperson emphasised that India and China have agreed on the importance of maintaining peace along the border, stabilising the situation on the ground, and avoiding any incidents.

“India and China conducted the 28th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. Our joint secretary in East Asia participated in these discussions. They examined all proposals to resolve the remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in Eastern Ladakh,” he concluded.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concerns on Friday over the Modi government’s recent remarks regarding Indo-China relations, emphasising the need for the government to clarify its stance on China policy. India declared on Thursday that its relationship with China is “not normal” and acknowledged the ongoing diplomatic and military discussions to address unresolved issues in Eastern Ladakh. “Our position on China is very well-known. It’s a relationship that isn’t normal, but we’ve had dialogues on both the military and diplomatic fronts in October and November. The objective is to engage and seek resolution,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a media briefing. Kharge highlighted contradictions in the government’s messaging on China policy, referring to Jaiswal’s comments. He also mentioned reports of Chinese diplomats visiting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters. “On one hand, the foreign ministry of the Modi government acknowledged for the first time that relations with China are not normal. On the other, reports suggest Chinese diplomats visited the RSS headquarters. Why did they go? What was the purpose and nature of their conversation?” Kharge asked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Despite disengagement in several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks, Indian and Chinese troops continue to face off in Eastern Ladakh for over three-and-a-half years. Kharge questioned the government’s decision to grant visa exemptions to Chinese professionals and technicians for manufacturing under the PLI scheme. “The Modi government has allowed visa exemptions for Chinese professionals and technicians in manufacturing under the PLI scheme. Why were these exemptions granted, especially considering China’s issuance of stapled visas to our athletes for the Asian Games? And didn’t we lose 20 brave soldiers in a clash with China in Galwan in 2020?” he inquired. Kharge insisted that the Modi government should provide clear information about its China policy. “China seemingly received a free pass from Modi’s statement ‘Nobody should enter our border’. The MEA’s statement described the situation as ‘not normal,’ yet the only action taken was to ban an app. The entire country, including Ladakh, is eager for clarity,” Kharge stated. However, the MEA spokesperson emphasised that India and China have agreed on the importance of maintaining peace along the border, stabilising the situation on the ground, and avoiding any incidents. “India and China conducted the 28th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. Our joint secretary in East Asia participated in these discussions. They examined all proposals to resolve the remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in Eastern Ladakh,” he concluded. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp