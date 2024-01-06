Modi condoles Japan quake victims, offers ‘all possible assistance’

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on January 4, the day earthquakes impacted Noto Peninsula in Japan. “I am deeply anguished and concerned to learn about the major earthquake that struck Japan on January 1. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by the disaster,” PM Modi wrote in his communication to PM Kishida, according to a source.

As a strategic and global partner, India values its relationship with Japan and is ready to extend all possible assistance in this hour, it said. Meanwhile, even though many countries from across the globe have offered help, Japan hasn’t officially accepted any. There are reports suggesting that the US is preparing for military logistical support and aid for regions in Japan devastated by the earthquake that killed 94 people and rendered 33,000 homeless, with 200 unaccounted for. But there is no official confirmation from the Japanese side yet.

After the quake, US President Joe Biden had said, “Jill and I are praying for the people of Japan who have been impacted by the terrible earthquake. My administration is in touch with Japanese officials, and the US stands ready to provide any necessary assistance for Japan, our close ally.”

On Monday, a catastrophic earthquake struck central Japan, leading to the tragic loss of 48 lives and leaving over 120 individuals injured. The disaster resulted in extensive damage to buildings, and widespread power outages, impacting tens of thousands of households, and compelled residents in coastal areas to seek refuge in higher elevations.

