12-year-old girl gang raped in north Delhi; police arrest two, apprehend three teens

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a man and three juveniles after a woman lured her to a secluded place in north Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The man and woman were arrested and the three accused teenagers were apprehended on January 4, they added.

The incident took place on January 2 in the Sadar bazar area here when the victim, who is a ragpicker, had come to the Sadar Bazar area to collect garbage, a senior police officer said.

"A 29-year-old woman who is a regular customer of a tea stall, and known to the girl, allegedly lured her to a secluded location, where three juveniles aged -- 12, 14 and 15 years -- along with the 38-year-old tea stall owner Suresh were waiting," the officer said.

The woman allegedly took the victim to a makeshift tent where the man and the three teenagers gang-raped her, the officer added.

"The victim was threatened of dire consequences if she would report the matter to anyone," said the police officer.

The matter came to light when the girl again came to the Sadar Bazar area on January 4 to collect garbage and shared the incident with her cousin who later informed others and the matter was reported to the police.

A team was immediately formed at the Sadar Bazar police station here and sent to the spot.

The tea stall owner, identified as Suresh, and the woman who lured her were arrested.

The three accused juveniles were apprehended, the police officer said.

The victim's statement has been recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Her medical examination and a counselling session have been conducted, he added.

