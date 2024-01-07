Home Nation

Fog disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Amritsar in Punjab reeled under biting chill, recording a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Cold weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday even as fog in the morning hours reduced visibility at many places.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur also experienced a cold night, recording respective minimums of 6.5 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which was enveloped by fog this morning, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Bhiwani was the coldest place in the state recording a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Narnaul, Hisar and Karnal recorded respective minimums of 7.5 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius, 8.1 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius.

