Army officer who fought 3 wars loses battle to prolonged illness

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday lost one of its most war-experienced Indian Army veterans: Brigadier AJS Behl died after a prolonged illness at Command Hospital in Chandimandir. The last rites will take place tomorrow in Chandigarh.

Born on April 3, 1941, Brig Behl was commissioned on December 17, 1961, into the 17 Para Field Regiment of the Artillery and participated in all wars that the Indian Army fought till 1971, including the 1962 battle with the Chinese at Namkachu, in Tawang area. He also fought against Pakistan in the 1965 and 1971 wars. The latter led to the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

As a young officer in 1962, the guns of his regiment were deployed in support of Indian troops at Namka Chu as part of 7 Infantry Brigade. At Namkachu, second lieutenant AJS Behl was the gun position officer (GPO) of ‘E’ Troop from 17 Parachute Field Regiment inducted to support of 7 Infantry Brigade on the Namkachu in Kameng Frontier Division of erstwhile NEFA.

Later, he was taken as a Prisoner of War along with his men. He was repatriated to India the next year and served with his unit again. As part of the operational plans, they were assigned to evict the Chinese from Thagla Ridge. It was on October 19-20 morning, the Chinese started heavy artillery fire towards AJS Behl’s post. As per history accounts, shortly after midnight, the officer lost communication with even supply depot.

They were left with no options but to resort to direct firing against the Chinese. Keeping the limited ammunition, he was waiting for a helicopter. He sent out a patrol to enquire about the helicopter position which was located 400 yards from his gun location. The patrolling team informed him that the pilots are lying dead near the chopper.

The battle between the two sides had intense fighting but the Chinese managed to reach the area of the Supply Point. The Chinese took them as POW. His three men lost their lives while five others were wounded. In his later service, he participated in 1965 Rann of Kutch operations & in the 1971 war. He retired from the service as deputy director general, NCC, J&K in April 1995.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday lost one of its most war-experienced Indian Army veterans: Brigadier AJS Behl died after a prolonged illness at Command Hospital in Chandimandir. The last rites will take place tomorrow in Chandigarh. Born on April 3, 1941, Brig Behl was commissioned on December 17, 1961, into the 17 Para Field Regiment of the Artillery and participated in all wars that the Indian Army fought till 1971, including the 1962 battle with the Chinese at Namkachu, in Tawang area. He also fought against Pakistan in the 1965 and 1971 wars. The latter led to the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. As a young officer in 1962, the guns of his regiment were deployed in support of Indian troops at Namka Chu as part of 7 Infantry Brigade. At Namkachu, second lieutenant AJS Behl was the gun position officer (GPO) of ‘E’ Troop from 17 Parachute Field Regiment inducted to support of 7 Infantry Brigade on the Namkachu in Kameng Frontier Division of erstwhile NEFA.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, he was taken as a Prisoner of War along with his men. He was repatriated to India the next year and served with his unit again. As part of the operational plans, they were assigned to evict the Chinese from Thagla Ridge. It was on October 19-20 morning, the Chinese started heavy artillery fire towards AJS Behl’s post. As per history accounts, shortly after midnight, the officer lost communication with even supply depot. They were left with no options but to resort to direct firing against the Chinese. Keeping the limited ammunition, he was waiting for a helicopter. He sent out a patrol to enquire about the helicopter position which was located 400 yards from his gun location. The patrolling team informed him that the pilots are lying dead near the chopper. The battle between the two sides had intense fighting but the Chinese managed to reach the area of the Supply Point. The Chinese took them as POW. His three men lost their lives while five others were wounded. In his later service, he participated in 1965 Rann of Kutch operations & in the 1971 war. He retired from the service as deputy director general, NCC, J&K in April 1995. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp