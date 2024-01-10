Discount on selected ASI publications for institutions, scholars and students

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has introduced a 40-50 per cent discount on certain publications including a series of its ‘memoirs’ to institutions, scholars and students. The discount offer started on January 1 and it will be effective for one year till December 31, informed officials.

As per the official note, the rebate will be made available on a first cum first served basis and subject to availability of stock.

“The scheme has been initiated to reach out to more readers interested in the subject and also to propagate the cause of ASI and its works. The institutional buyers will be entitled to a 40 per cent discount and individual purchasers such as scholars, researchers or students will get a 50 per cent concession. The researchers and students will need to get the request for discounted rates routed through their principals, head of the departments (HODs), and supervisors of the Research Institutions,” added the officials.

However, the postage will be borne by the buyers. The offer will be valid only on reference books such as the Memoirs of Archaeological Survey of India (MASI Series), Indian Archaeology - a Review series, Epigraphical Publications and annual reports. Guidebooks, World Heritage Series, and coffee table books are not part of the discount scheme.

The rebate or discount will be subject to the approval on file by the Superintending Archaeologist (SA) or directorate.

“All prospective buyers will be required to write to the SA of the respective circle (sub-office of ASI in states) or the director (publication) housing the publication counter, for a discount, validating their respective claims through requisite proof (institutional or Aadhaar). The books at discounted rates can thereafter be collected from the respective Publication sales counter windows by the buyers after obtaining the requisite approvals,” said the officials.

