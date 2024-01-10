Home Nation

Discount on selected ASI publications for institutions, scholars and students

The discount offer started on January 1 and it will be effective for one year till December 31, informed officials.

Published: 10th January 2024 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

The building of the Department of Archaeology, Office of the Archaeological Survey of India

Office of the Archaeological Survey of India. (File Photo |EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has introduced a 40-50 per cent discount on certain publications including a series of its ‘memoirs’ to institutions, scholars and students. The discount offer started on January 1 and it will be effective for one year till December 31, informed officials.

As per the official note, the rebate will be made available on a first cum first served basis and subject to availability of stock.

“The scheme has been initiated to reach out to more readers interested in the subject and also to propagate the cause of ASI and its works. The institutional buyers will be entitled to a 40 per cent discount and individual purchasers such as scholars, researchers or students will get a 50 per cent concession. The researchers and students will need to get the request for discounted rates routed through their principals, head of the departments (HODs), and supervisors of the Research Institutions,” added the officials.

However, the postage will be borne by the buyers. The offer will be valid only on reference books such as the Memoirs of Archaeological Survey of India (MASI Series), Indian Archaeology - a Review series, Epigraphical Publications and annual reports. Guidebooks, World Heritage Series, and coffee table books are not part of the discount scheme.

The rebate or discount will be subject to the approval on file by the Superintending Archaeologist (SA) or directorate.

“All prospective buyers will be required to write to the SA of the respective circle (sub-office of ASI in states) or the director (publication) housing the publication counter, for a discount, validating their respective claims through requisite proof (institutional or Aadhaar). The books at discounted rates can thereafter be collected from the respective Publication sales counter windows by the buyers after obtaining the requisite approvals,” said the officials.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India ASI publications discount

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp