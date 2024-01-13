Delhi irked as British envoy visits PoK
India had expressed its disapproval last year when the US Ambassador to Pakistan had made a similar trip to PoK.
Published: 13th January 2024 08:20 AM | Last Updated: 13th January 2024 08:20 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Jane Marriott, recently visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), a move that has irked India. However, India has not made any official statement against Marriott yet.
India had expressed its disapproval last year when the US Ambassador to Pakistan had made a similar trip to PoK. “We would expect the international community to respect our soverignity and territorial integrity and the areas of PoK as we consider the entire territory as an integral part of India,’’ Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier, when a similar visit was made by the US Ambassador to Pakistan.
The current visit by the British high commissioner, who assumed charge in July 2023, was made to Mirpur, which she said was the heart of the people of the UK and Pakistan, as nearly 70 per cent of British-Pakistanis have roots in Mirpur, which made their working together crucial for diaspora interests.