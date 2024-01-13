Home Nation

India lodges strong protest with UK over visit of envoy to PoK

The Ministry of External Affairs said such "infringement" of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is "unacceptable".

Published: 13th January 2024 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

JaneMarriottUK

UK envoy visits PoK. (Photo | Twitter, @JaneMarriottUK)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has registered a strong protest with the UK over the visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by its High Commissioner to Islamabad along with another British official.

The Ministry of External Affairs said such "infringement" of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is "unacceptable".

"India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on January 10," it said.

"Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement," the MEA said.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," it said in a statement.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan occupied Kashmir India British envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp