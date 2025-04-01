Higher number of heatwave days in April: IMD

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast 6 to 11 heatwave days in April, higher than the normal range of 4 to 7 days. The prediction mainly affects Eastern and Central India.

The IMD also anticipates above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures across most parts of the country, with some exceptions in Southern and Western India.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at IMD, stated, “There will be 2 to 4 additional heatwave days in April, particularly over many East and Central India areas, including adjacent regions of Peninsular India.”

Heatwaves carry significant risks, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

These groups are more prone to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The IMD has issued an advisory recommending precautions during this period.

In its seasonal outlook for the hot weather season, covering April to June, and its monthly outlook for April 2025, the IMD forecasts that above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures, as well as an increased number of heatwave days, are likely over most parts of North and East Peninsular India, Central India, East India, and the plains of Northwest India. Some parts of the Northwest region, such as Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, may experience normal nighttime temperatures in April.