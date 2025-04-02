India ensures women’s representation in Waqf Bill, unlike Muslim-majority nations: BJP IT chief

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP's IT chief, Amit Malviya, highlighted the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, as a significant reform ensuring women’s representation in Waqf governance, an aspect absent in many Muslim-majority countries.
"As a key element of Islamic philanthropy, Waqf plays a vital role in supporting social welfare and religious activities. This amendment introduces centralised digital registration, stronger government oversight, and stricter legal safeguards against misuse. Given the variations in Waqf laws across countries, a global comparison provides insights into how different nations balance religious principles with modern legal frameworks," Malviya wrote in a post on "X" (formerly Twitter).
Malviya pointed out that countries such as Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Iran, and the Maldives lack provisions for women’s inclusion in Waqf governance. "But India addresses this gap by ensuring women’s representation through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024," he claimed.
He also discussed the representation of marginalised Muslim communities, stating, "Many nations do not provide dedicated representation for socially disadvantaged or backward Muslim communities in Waqf administration. The Indian Bill ensures representation from Shia, Sunni, Bohra, Aghakhani, and other backward-class Muslims, fostering diversity and inclusivity in Waqf management."
Malviya noted that many Muslim-majority countries have yet to establish a dedicated Waqf Act, relying instead on ordinances and regulations. "The exception is Pakistan, where Waqf governance is structured under various laws, including the Punjab Waqf Properties Ordinance (1979), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waqf Properties Ordinance (1979), Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Act (2020), and Sindh Waqf Properties Act (2020)."
Speaking about the features of the bill, he said, "The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 represents a progressive shift in India’s approach, emphasising transparency, accountability, and inclusivity. By integrating global best practices, the bill aims to ensure Waqf assets fulfil their religious and social purposes while promoting long-term sustainability."
He further stated, "Through inclusive representation, digitalisation, robust dispute resolution, and enhanced legal protections—especially for women’s inheritance rights—India sets a new benchmark for Waqf administration globally."