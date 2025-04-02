India ensures women’s representation in Waqf Bill, unlike Muslim-majority nations: BJP IT chief

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP's IT chief, Amit Malviya, highlighted the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, as a significant reform ensuring women’s representation in Waqf governance, an aspect absent in many Muslim-majority countries.

"As a key element of Islamic philanthropy, Waqf plays a vital role in supporting social welfare and religious activities. This amendment introduces centralised digital registration, stronger government oversight, and stricter legal safeguards against misuse. Given the variations in Waqf laws across countries, a global comparison provides insights into how different nations balance religious principles with modern legal frameworks," Malviya wrote in a post on "X" (formerly Twitter).

Malviya pointed out that countries such as Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Iran, and the Maldives lack provisions for women’s inclusion in Waqf governance. "But India addresses this gap by ensuring women’s representation through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024," he claimed.