Uttarakhand's Galogi Hydroelectric Project achieves record electricity generation

DEHRADUN: Uttrakhand's historic Galogi Hydroelectric Project has set a new record by generating 8.075 million units of electricity in the financial year 2024-25.

This marks the highest annual electricity generation since the project was commissioned in 1907.

Speaking exclusively with TNIE, Uttarakhand Jal Vidhyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) Managing Director, Dr. Sandeep Singhal, stated, "The 3.5 MW Galogi Hydroelectric Project, situated between Kyarkuli and Bhatta near Mussoorie in district Dehradun, has surpassed its previous record of 7.96 million units achieved in the financial year 2023-24."

Dr. Singhal emphasised the dual focus of the project, saying, "While we strive for excellence in electricity generation, we are equally committed to preserving the Galogi site as a historic heritage landmark."

Dr. Singhal further stated, "The Galogi Hydroelectric Project not only contributes to the region's energy needs but also stands as a testament to the rich history of hydroelectric power in India." He added, "As UJVN Limited continues to operate this facility, it aims to balance modern energy demands with the preservation of its historical significance."