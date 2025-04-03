Assam govt confers state's highest civilian awards, retired Army commander gets top honour

Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday conferred the state’s civilian awards—Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav—to personalities and entities whose work has significantly impacted Assam and beyond.

The awards were presented by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at a programme in Guwahati in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries. “Attended the investiture ceremony where the Assam Civilian Awards 2024 were given. It is inspiring to be in the midst of outstanding awardees who have brought about a positive change in the lives of people through their work at the grassroots,” Sarma posted on X.

The Assam Baibhav Award, state’s highest civilian honour, was conferred on Lt Gen (retd) Rana Pratap Kalita. He retired as the Army’s Eastern Command commander last year.

Subramanian Ramadorai, former CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services, was among the six recipients of Assam Saurav Award, the second highest civilian honour.

The five other recipients of Assam Saurav Award are Dr Bappi Paul, Dr Purabi Saikia (both scientists), Dwipen Baruah (singer), Hemanta Dutta (mobile theatre dramatist) and Uma Chetry (cricketer). Chetry, who plays for India’s senior team, could not attend the event. The award will be presented at her residence by a district magistrate.

The Assam Gaurav Award was conferred on Fuleshwari Dutta, Meenakshi Das, Parthib Gogoi, Dhirendra Nath Pal, Haridas Das, Binong Terang, Nazrul Haque, Biswajit Bora, Bharat Kalita, Barlangfa Narzari, Ram Sashoni, Upamanyu Borkakoty, David Pratim Gogoi, Chauran Ahem, which is a traditional food enterprise in Kaziranga; Barekuri Eco Development Society of Tinsukia for its efforts in environmental conservation and Hati Bondhu, an NGO for its work in elephant protection.