Israel screens The Diplomat to welcome Indian envoy

NEW DELHI: In probably the rarest of rare ushering in of an ambassador by a host country, Israel’s foreign ministry hosted the world premiere of the movie The Diplomat on Tuesday to welcome India’s new envoy, J P Singh.

The movie, starring John Abraham, is based on a real-life crisis involving Singh.

Before the screening, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met Singh and wished him success in his new stint.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his message, highlighted how the film serves as a reminder that diplomacy requires thinking beyond standard procedures, with each day presenting new challenges.

Singh, a 2002 batch IFS officer, was posted in Pakistan when an Indian woman named Uzma Ahmad sought refuge at the Indian High Commission, saying she was abducted and forced to marry a Pakistani man.

The film portrays how Singh faces a complex web of diplomacy, Pakistani law, and pressures to secure Uzma’s return to India.

Speaking at the film’s gala reception, Singh shared two key lessons from his experience: the importance of teamwork and the support of political leadership. Sushma Swaraj was the foreign minister then.

Singh also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clear directions during crisis meetings to ensure the safety of every Indian citizen.w