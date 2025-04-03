Mastermind of ’22 Jaipur serial blasts case held

BHOPAL: A key operative of an alleged terror ring — which plotted to rock Jaipur with a series of blasts in 2022 — was nabbed in Ratlam Madhya Pradesh’s district on Wednesday.

Feroz alias Sabji was one of the five founder members of the home-grown Al-Suffah terror group in Ratlam district. He carried a bounty of `5 lakh on his head announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over his role in the failed 2022 Jaipur serial blasts.

He was reportedly tasked with managing funds for the extremist religious and terror outfit. He was arrested from his sister Rehana’s house in the western MP city’s Anand Nagar Colony locality.

Multiple teams of the Ratlam district police swooped on him after receiving specific inputs about him.

The alleged interstate terror ring was busted following a joint operation by the anti-terror squads of the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh police in March-April 2022.

The NIA took over the case the same year. Feroz is the only one of the 11 accused in the case who had managed to evade arrest for so long.