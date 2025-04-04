India launches first study to detect bird-to-human diseases, will help prepare for future pandemics

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, India is set to begin an ambitious, inter-ministerial scientific study aimed at detecting zoonotic diseases that could spill over from birds to humans, focusing on the critical intersection of human, bird, and forest health.

This unique study will be conducted in select bird sanctuaries and wetlands across Sikkim, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, leveraging the One Health approach to monitor the health of both human populations and migratory bird species, as well as the environment in which they coexist.

The study, which was launched at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Headquarters, here on Friday, will help India prepare for future pandemics.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR and Secretary, Department of Health Research (DHR), said, “Just as a strong radar system is essential for timely and precise action, robust surveillance systems are critical for early detection and containment of emerging health threats.”

“Scientific departments have a pivotal role in developing innovative tools and advancing research to strengthen these surveillance ‘radars’ which can be implemented in a programmatic manner,” he added.

The National One Health Mission (NOHM) exemplifies the government of India’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge science in real-world settings to anticipate and mitigate public health risks, he added.

“By embracing the One Health approach, we are shifting from reactive responses to proactive preparedness - an urgent global necessity,” the ICMR chief said.