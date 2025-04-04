Prepare for elections for five years, not six months or a year: Kharge to Congress district chiefs

With elections to be held in Bihar in September-October, leaders there have to start preparing with full vigour, he said.

"There are elections in Assam, West Bengal next year. And in the year after that, there are elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. We have to enter these elections with full preparation and strength," Kharge asserted.

"We have to continuously fight against the anti-people and anti-Constitution thinking of the BJP-RSS. We are fighting, inside and outside Parliament against them. We have to raise the issues of the people," he said and added, "Rahul (Gandhi) ji had built a 'muhim' through the Bharat Jodo Yatra before the last Lok Sabha elections. We have to build such a campaign again. His Save Constitution campaign had stopped the BJP from getting a majority."

Noting that this year marked the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi becoming Congress president, Kharge said the party decided at its Belgaum convention to celebrate 2024-25 as "organisation empowerment" year.

He recalled Mahatma Gandhi's words in 1931 at the roundtable conference in London when he had said that the Congress would sacrifice all other interests for the millions of hungry and poor people.

"Gandhiji had actually said this for the villages, countryside, weak sections, voiceless people, whose voice the Congress became. The present government is against the rights of the poor, Dalits, tribals, backward people. Therefore, we need to fight more strongly," Kharge said.

"I believe that we need to prepare for elections for a full five years. If someone thinks that they will prepare six months or one year before the elections, it is not right," he said.

The most important link to take the Congress' ideas and programmes to the bottom is the district president, he asserted.

"Today, the growing communalism and hate campaign is the biggest challenge. We have to fight this in the same way the Congress fought in 1947-48. In the last days of Gandhiji's life, a resolution was passed against communal organisations in the AICC meeting held from 15 to 17 November 1947," Kharge recalled.

"Today, the situation is the same. Our biggest battle is with communal forces which are engaged in spreading poison within society. In the greed for power, a gulf is being dug even between people of the same religion, and brothers are being pitted against each other. We have the path shown by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and our great leaders," Kharge said.

Apart from this, Kharge said an eye must be kept on the election process and all efforts made to prevent tampering with voters' lists.

"You work with honesty and diligence with your team. We will be with you. We are confident that all of you will carry our message forward. You will take it to the masses. You will take the work of organisation-building forward. You will work to make the Congress stronger," Kharge said.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Venugopal said a very fruitful and meaningful meeting with the DCC presidents was held.

It was the third and final such meeting before the AICC session in Ahmedabad.