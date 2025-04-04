Sanjeev Sanyal removed as Pune's Gokhale institute chancellor, sparks fresh controversy

MUMBAI: The trustees of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune has removed Sanjeev Sanyal from the post of Chancellor.

Sanjeev Sanyal is a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM).

The removal was confirmed by Servants of India Society (SIS), that governs the GIPE.

Sanyal has been replaced with the Bombay High court former judge SC Dharmadhikari. SIS president Damodar Sahoo issued the appointment letter to newly appointed Chancellor Dharmadhikari.

The key reason behind the sacking of Sanyal is reported to be the decline of the institute from A grade accreditation to B grade accreditation by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

SIS blamed Sanyal for failing to provide a “concrete plan of action” for the institution’s revival.

The recent NAAC accreditation downgrade has raised serious concerns among trustees of SIS and that resulted in the sacking of Sanyal. He was chancellor for mere six months.

The interim VC Shankar Das challenged the decision to sack Sanyal on Thursday, calling it a violation of UGC regulations. He shot off a letter to SIS declaring any appointment sacking Sanyal as "null and void."

Earlier the Ghokhale institute came into limelight when economist and vice chancellor of this institute Ajit Ranade was sacked without serving any notice or giving any solid reasons. Ranade approached the court and it reinstated him. But later Ranade resigned citing personal reasons.

Sanyal took over in October 2024 after Bibek Debroy resigned amid tension over the appointment of Ajit Ranade. Therafter VC Shankar Das was appointed as interim VC.