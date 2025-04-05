BJP to launch ‘Waqf Chetna Abhiyan’ to connect with Pasmanda Muslims across India

NEW DELHI: Following extensive debates in both Houses that paved the way for the Waqf Amendment Bill, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to launch a nationwide outreach programme 'Waqf Chetna Abhiyan' targeting Muslim-majority areas, especially those dominated by the Pasmanda Muslim community.

Leaders from the Muslim community, associated with the BJP’s Minority Morcha, are set to spearhead the campaign in the coming weeks. In more than 15 states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and others, Pasmanda Muslims constitute approximately 75–80 per cent of the country's total Muslim population. Through this initiative, the BJP aims to make significant electoral inroads within this group by introducing a range of welfare schemes.

The term Pasmanda literally refers to "those left behind in development". After considerable deliberation, the BJP intends to shift this community towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political ideology, centred on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Together, for Everyone’s Development).

The majority of Pasmanda Muslims remain among the most marginalised in various sectors, including education and the economy. In a recent conversation with this newspaper, Jamal Siddiqui, the national president of the BJP Minority Morcha, said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament is designed to improve the lives of economically disadvantaged Muslims.