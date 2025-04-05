Speaker chides Sonia Gandhi over Waqf Bill ‘bulldozer’ remark, Congress sees red

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday took strong exception to how Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chastised former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her comment that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was “bulldozed through” the Lower House.

While addressing party MPs at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in Samvidhan Sadan here on Thursday, Gandhi had said, “Yesterday, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. And today it is scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill was, in effect, bulldozed through.” She had added, “Our party’s position is clear. The Bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself. It is very much part of the BJP’s deliberate strategy to keep our society in a state of permanent polarisation.”

Birla took a stern view of her remarks after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju raised the issue and asked the Speaker to render a ruling on it. Without mentioning the Rajya Sabha by name, Birla expressed that a senior member casting aspersions on the House proceedings was “most unfortunate” as well as against the dignity of parliamentary democracy.

Birla pointed out that the Lower House had a debate for 13 hours and 53 minutes on the matter in which several members of various parties participated.