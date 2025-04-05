Uttarakhand sports dept recycles plastic bottles into benches to promote sustainability

DEHRADUN: In a groundbreaking move that transcends the mere pursuit of medals, the Sports Department of Uttarakhand has launched an inspiring initiative aimed at social change through sports. During and prior to the 38th National Games, eco-friendly benches have been crafted from recycled plastic bottles, now proudly installed at the Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun.

Speaking exclusively to TNIE, Uttarakhand's Sports Minister Rekha Arya highlighted the state government's commitment to hosting the National Games under the theme of 'Green Games.' "The state government announced the organization of the National Games with a focus on sustainability, and several innovative initiatives have been launched in this direction. This is one such initiative," Arya stated.

Minister Rekha explained that empty water bottles used by athletes and attendees at all event venues were collected and recycled to create benches. "Currently, 10 benches have been prepared and delivered to Maharana Pratap Sports College. These benches have been installed for student use, and soon, 20 more benches will be ready," Arya added.

She emphasized that through this initiative, Uttarakhand has set a benchmark for environmental protection through sports. On this occasion, student-athletes from the sports college also pledged to creatively and sustainably utilize sports waste generated during training and competitions.

Sports Minister Rekha Arya stated, “Under this initiative, a total of 900,000 plastic bottles were collected—600,000 before the games and 300,000 during the event. Out of these, 100,000 bottles were separated at 11 locations, and a company transformed them into benches through recycling.”

Notably, the National Games took place from January 28 to February 14 this year, featuring participation of 9,545 athletes from across the country.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Sports Prashant Arya shared insights about a comprehensive awareness campaign conducted prior to the National Games. "We launched information campaigns before the National Games, including short films on plastic pollution and sustainable use of sports waste, which were screened at all venues. Posters were also placed to raise awareness."

He further added that students from Maharana Pratap Sports College had taken part in these awareness campaigns. "Students actively participated in workshops, clean-up drives, and waste collection activities. This project is not just about recycling, but about changing mindsets around sports and sustainability," Arya stated.

With this eco-friendly initiative, the Uttarakhand Sports Department has not only contributed to environmental conservation but also sent a strong message about the power of sports in driving social change.