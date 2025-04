15-year-old girl ends life after being scolded by family over romantic relationship in UP's Ballia district

BALLIA: A 15-year-old girl here allegedly died by suicide after being scolded by her family over a romantic relationship, a police officer said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Reshu Paswan from Nandpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. She allegedly hanged herself at her house on Saturday afternoon.

According to Bairia Deputy Superintendent of Police Faheem Qureshi, preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was admonished by her family recently for talking over the phone to a youth she was in a relationship with.

On Saturday afternoon, the girl's mother who returned home from work in a field, found her hanging from a hook on the ceiling of their house. The girl's father, Yadunath, a mason, had gone out for work at the time of the incident.

The family rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, the DSP Qureshi said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)