Real-life ‘Jolly LLB 2’ in MP: 3 cops go on 'leave' after CBI arrests former colleagues in 2009 fake encounter case

However, the encounter came under scrutiny after several contradictions emerged. In March 2011, another drug smuggler, Ghanshyam Dhakad, was reported dead in a road accident in Neemuch but was later found alive and arrested by Rajasthan Police in September 2012. He reportedly told investigators that he had faked his death using the identity of a mentally ill man, Karu Lal, who had actually died in the accident.

Ghanshyam further claimed that the idea of faking his death came from Banshi Gurjar, who he said was still alive at the time—more than three years after the alleged encounter. Gurjar was subsequently arrested in Ujjain by Madhya Pradesh Police in late 2012. He is currently out on bail in multiple narcotics-related cases.

In 2013, Neemuch-based journalist Moolchand Khinchi filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court (Indore Bench), seeking a CBI inquiry into the 2009 incident to establish the identity of the person actually killed in the alleged encounter. A year later, the High Court ordered a CBI probe into all aspects of the case, including the possible roles of the police personnel posted in the area at the time.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Khinchi said, “I have now filed another plea in the High Court seeking a status report on the CBI's findings over the last 10 years. As per the information I have, the CBI has identified the person killed in the 2009 incident, and that’s what led to the recent arrests.”

He further claimed that about 24 police personnel—ranging from constables to senior officers—were directly or indirectly involved in the encounter. “Six have retired, four are no more. Yet many of those linked to the case were promoted instead of being held accountable. The lowest-ranked among them is now a head constable, while the highest retired as an IG,” Khinchi alleged.