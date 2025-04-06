SIS reinstates Sanjeev Sanyal as GIPE chancellor after apology for miscommunication

MUMBAI: Two days after removing economist Sanjeev Sanyal, the Servants of India Society (SIS), which manages the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), has reinstated him, apologising for the mistake due to miscommunication.

Earlier, Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic council, was removed by SIS, citing poor performance at GIPE and a downgrade in its National Accreditation rating from A to B.

However, within two days, the SIS trustees reversed their decision and sent a letter to Sanyal informing him of his reappointment. The letter was shared by Sanyal on his social media account.

The letter, written by SIS president Damodar Sahu, expressed regret over the miscommunication and confirmed that the trustees had unanimously decided to reinstate him as Chancellor of GIPE.

It reads, “I am thankful to you that you have very gracious furnishing of a detailed explanation to all my concerns, written in my letter. From the content of your letter, I came to know and became satisfied that, as the Chancellor of our Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, you have decided to take suitable steps in enhancing and protecting the glory of Gokhale Institute. Sanjeev Ji, this misunderstanding happened due to lack of communication between you and the Servants of India Society,” stated in the letter.