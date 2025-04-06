UP electricity department sacks Muslim employee for waving Palestine flag on Eid

SAHARANPUR: An electricity department contract worker has been dismissed from service in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly waving a Palestine flag on Eid, officials said on Sunday.

The termination notice was issued after photographs of him waving the Palestine flag were circulated on social media.

Saqib Khan, who worked in the Kailashpur power house, waved the flag after Eid 'namaaz' on March 31, the officials said.

Electricity department executive engineer Sanjeev Kumar said the department deemed his action "anti-national" leading to his termination.

"Saqib Khan, a contract worker in the Kailashpur power house, waved a flag of Palestine after offering 'namaaz' on Eid and posted of it a picture on social media," Kumar said.