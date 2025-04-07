UP man shot dead for refusing to withdraw murder case testimony; five booked

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 35-year-old murder case witness was shot dead in Bijopura village here, police said on Monday.
Salman was a key witness in his brother's murder case, pending in a Meerut court, Circle Officer Devwrat Bajpai told reporters.
Police identified the key accused as Irfan. He and four of his associates Kaliya, Mohammad Ali, Naimuddin, and Fazil all Meerut natives have been booked in Salman's murder.
All five are currently absconding, the officer said.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Naushad, the accused had been pressuring Salman to withdraw as a witness in the case of murder of their brother Zaid, who was killed four years ago in Meerut.
On Saturday, Salman was taken to a forest area in Bijopura village, where he was shot, police said.
His bullet-riddled body was identified on Sunday, they said.