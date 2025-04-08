Former IPS officer Shivdeep Lande floats political outfit 'Hind Sena' ahead of Bihar assembly elections

PATNA: Former IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande on April 8 floated a new political party named 'Hind Sena' which will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar scheduled to be held in October-November this year.

Lande, a 2006-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, said that his party will field its candidates in the assembly elections. However, he did not disclose the number of seats that his newly floated political outfit will contest in the election.

He said that the 'Hind Sena' will work on the principle of nationality, social service and devotion.

“Our party will try to become ‘janata ki aawaz’ (people’s voice),” he told the media while highlighting the party’s priorities.

Lande resigned from his service on September 22, 2024, when he was posted as IG, Purnea.

He also hinted that he would remain in Bihar and continue to serve its people.