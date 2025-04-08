Former IPS officer Shivdeep Lande floats political outfit 'Hind Sena' ahead of Bihar assembly elections

PATNA: Former IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande on April 8 floated a new political party named 'Hind Sena' which will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar scheduled to be held in October-November this year.
Lande, a 2006-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, said that his party will field its candidates in the assembly elections. However, he did not disclose the number of seats that his newly floated political outfit will contest in the election.
He said that the 'Hind Sena' will work on the principle of nationality, social service and devotion.
“Our party will try to become ‘janata ki aawaz’ (people’s voice),” he told the media while highlighting the party’s priorities.
Lande resigned from his service on September 22, 2024, when he was posted as IG, Purnea.
He also hinted that he would remain in Bihar and continue to serve its people.
Since then, speculation was rife if this Maharashtra-born IPS officer will enter politics soon.
Lande, on earlier occasions, had outrightly denied that he would enter into politics. He said that he decided to serve the people of Bihar as he got both name and fame from Bihar, which he described as his ‘karmabhoomi’.
Lande, known as an upright and honest police officer, became popular while serving as City SP, Patna.
He ensured the safety of girls and women, who fell victim to lewd comments of anti-socials or ruffians while going to colleges, schools or workplace in the state capital.
While his stint as SP of Rohtas is known for his action against stone crushing mafia, he also fought against drug traffickers in Araria.
He received wide acclaim during his posting in Munger as he fought both against Maoists and illegal arms dealers.
After he resigned from IPS, he organised a marathon run for youths in Munger, from where he had started his career as an IPS officer.
“How can I forget the place of my first posting as an IPS officer in Bihar? That’s why I decided to launch a new innings from Munger itself,” he added.
The announcement of a new political outfit -- Hind Sena -- after Jan Suraaj Party founded by political activist-turned activist Prashant Kishor has created a flutter in political circles in election-bound Bihar.
Jan Suraaj Party has several retired IAS and IPS officers as its members.