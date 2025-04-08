Mapping Waqf properties: Poor maintenance, irregularities persist across states and UTs

NEW DELHI: Transparency regarding the assets held by Waqf Boards in India has long been a major concern and subject of public discussion. Over the years, multiple attempts have been made to address this issue.

The Sachar Committee (2006), formally known as the 'Prime Minister’s High-Level Committee on the Status of Muslims in India', is one of the most significant efforts in this regard.

The committee gained prominence for its findings on the financial and social backwardness of the Muslim population in the country. It had highlighted concerns related to Waqf properties, noting that the funds generated by Waqf were negligible when compared to the overall value of the movable and immovable assets under its control.

The committee cited this low return as one of the contributing factors to the socio-economic backwardness of the Muslim community. It pointed out that most Waqf Boards were understaffed and lacked technical expertise. The report also emphasised widespread encroachment and poor maintenance of Waqf properties as major issues.

The committee had recommended the creation of a National Waqf Development Corporation and strengthening of the Central Waqf Council.

Similarly, the K. Rehman Khan Committee, formed during the second UPA government, submitted had also its report on the matter in 2011.

Commissioned by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, it had recommended the establishment of a National Waqf Development Corporation (NAWADCO), which was later implemented in 2014.

The committee had also advocated for the professionalisation of asset management, including the hiring of chartered accountants and legal experts to manage Waqf assets, and suggested using Waqf land for the socio-economic development of the Muslim community—such as for schools, hospitals, and housing. In addition to these major initiatives, several state-level committees have been formed with similar mandates.

However, concerns over irregularities and poorly maintained assets have been a recurring theme across almost all of them.

The Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI) serves as the data repository for Waqf-related information in the country.

The data presented on this platform highlights the status of these properties (Table 1, Chart 1) and their condition (Table 2, Chart 2).

Some key takeaways: