Rahul calls for Oppn unity ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could only be defeated if all members of the opposition grand alliance worked together in the elections. He emphasised, “If we contest the elections separately, the NDA will have the advantage.”

Gandhi made the observation while addressing the office-bearers at the historical Sadaquat Ashram during his day-long visit to Bihar. He said the Assembly elections were significant not only for the state but also for the whole nation.

“Bihar will open the doors of change for the nation,” he said, exhorting the leaders to work unitedly with their alliance partners.

Sources quoted Gandhi as saying that those willing to seek party tickets for the assembly elections, due in October-November, should have 50,000 plus followers on their social media accounts.