Security heightened in Manipur's Lilong, Imphal East after violent protests over Waqf Act

IMPHAL: Security forces with anti-riot equipment have been deployed across the Muslim-dominated Lilong area in Manipur's Thoubal district in the wake of violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, officials said on Tuesday.

Vigil has also been heightened in parts of Imphal East district ahead of a planned 'human chain protest' at Khurai Khumidok Bazaar on Tuesday against the Act, they said.

"Security forces shall be equipped with anti-riot equipment including tear gas gun shells, canes, body protectors and helmets," an order issued by the Superintendent of Police (Thoubal) said.

It also directed the officer-in-charge of Lilong police station to cover vulnerable locations in the town by way of frequent mobile patrolling and ensure adequate deployment of commando teams at strategic locations.

The number of security personnel has also been increased at the residence of local MLA Abdul Nasir as a precautionary measure.