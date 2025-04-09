Air India passenger urinates on fellow traveller on Delhi-Bangkok flight

NEW DELHI/ MUMBAI: An Air India passenger allegedly urinated on a fellow traveller during a flight from the national capital to Bangkok on Wednesday, according to sources.

Air India, in a statement, said that an incident of "unruly passenger behavior" was reported on its Delhi-Bangkok flight on April 9 and the matter has been reported to the authorities (DGCA).

When asked about the incident, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the ministry will take note of the incident and speak to the airline.

"If there is any wrongdoing, we will take necessary action," Naidu said on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.