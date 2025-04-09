Dehradun Diary | Name game on in hill state of Uttarakhand

Renaming is the order of the day in Uttarakhand. Two key roads in Haldwani — Nawabi Road and Panachakki to ITI Road — have been rechristened as the Atal Marg and Guru Golwalkar Marg, confirmed an order by the Urban Development Department. This decision follows CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s broader initiative to rename 15 locations across four districts. “The name changes were based on proposals from the Haldwani Mayor and cleared by the Public Works Department,” an official stated. Meanwhile, the decision to rebrand Miyawala in Dehradun to Ramjiwala is being reconsidered amid public concerns, Dhami has clarified.

Crisis of buses looms large in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand State Transport Corporation (UTC) is staring at a crisis as its tender for 100 new buses has failed to receive a response from the companies, officials privy to the matter have revealed. This setback will further strain the already stretched fleet, especially since Delhi only allows BS-VI compliant buses to operate. The fleet has dwindled from 950 to 835, and a significant 480 more buses are slated to be scrapped by 2025–26. “No company participated in the first tender,” stated UTC Managing Director Reena Joshi. While a fresh tender will be issued, the delivery is anticipated only by the end of this year or even early next year.

High stress level among MBBS students: Study

MBBS students at the Government Doon Medical College are grappling with alarming levels of stress, a new study has found. Research by Dr Supriya Singh, a PG doctor in physiology, revealed that a staggering 87.3% of first-year students across two batches are suffering from stress. “This is a worrying trend,” stated Dr Supriya, whose research also highlighted that 38.1% of students are overweight or obese. The study attributes this to factors like “poor diet, lack of exercise, study pressure, sleep deprivation and future anxieties”. Interestingly, the research indicated the trend is slightly more pronounced among female students.

