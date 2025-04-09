Nationalism for us is to bind people together, for BJP-RSS it's to divide society: Congress

AHMEDABAD: The Congress on Wednesday said its idea of nationalism binds people together, while the "pseudo-nationalism" of the BJP-RSS seeks to divide them.

The party made the assertion in its 'Nyaypath' resolution adopted at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session held here on the banks of the Sabarmati river.

The resolution focused strongly on defining the party's take on nationalism and contrasting it with that of the BJP.

"Of course, the territorial integrity of India depicts our nationhood. But nationalism, in its true sense, signifies the social, political and economic justice as also the empowerment of India's people," it said.

In the resolution, the party stated that nationalism denotes the protection of rights and the equity of progress for the marginalised, the oppressed, and the underprivileged.

"It ties the entire nation in the spirit of fraternity and brotherhood. Nationalism is rooted in India's pluralistic and liberal ethos, in our conduct, our beliefs, and our way of life."

"The idea of nationalism for the Congress is one that binds people together. On the other hand, the pseudo-nationalism of the BJP-RSS seeks to divide the society and our people," the resolution said.