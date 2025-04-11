Assam Class 10 results dip but Tea Tribe students cross 50% threshold for first time

GUWAHATI: The pass rate of Assam’s High School Leaving Certificate examination dipped from 75.7% in 2024 to 63.98% this year, raising concerns.

With 67.59% pass rate, boys outshone girls (61.09%). Amishi Saikia of the Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, secured the top position with 98.50% marks.

The examination was conducted by the Assam State School Education Board, its first. Previously, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) conducted it.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the results were a clear sign that the government was failing the youth of the state. He cited that only 51.89% of Tea Tribe students passed.

“The only focus of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is to close down schools. The model schools in tea gardens have not delivered the results,” Gogoi said.

He asked the chief minister to let education minister Ranoj Pegu perform his duties “instead of continuously sidelining him.” He added the government must take urgent, targeted action to improve access, equity and quality in secondary education.