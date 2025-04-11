Uttarakhand STF seizes 434 kg of marijuana in state’s biggest drug bust

DEHRADUN: In a groundbreaking operation, the Uttarakhand Police and Special Task Force (STF) have seized 434 kilograms of marijuana in Pulbhatta, Udham Singh Nagar district, marking the largest haul in the state's history. The contraband was cleverly concealed in a modified cabin within a container, which had been used for smuggling across multiple states.

According to police sources, the container driver had been smuggling marijuana for an extended period, evading authorities by crossing borders of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. When stopped for inspection at Pulbhatta police station, the driver claimed the container was empty, having come from Chhattisgarh. However, suspicions arose, prompting a thorough search that led to the discovery.

According to police sources, driver Raju from Lakhimpur Kheri was transporting contraband from Jharkhand to Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar district on Suresh Gupta's instructions.

Speaking to TNIE, Manikant Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar, said, "The seized ganja is valued at over Rs 1 crore in the international market. The accused is being interrogated, and his criminal history is being probed."

"The police are now working to apprehend Suresh Gupta, the mastermind behind the operation", added SSP Mishra. This recent bust mirrors a similar incident in

Jorabat, where 2,500 kg of ganja worth Rs 15 crore was seized, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking. The driver, during interrogation, revealed that he had modified the container's roof and rear cabin to conceal the contraband.

"The accused has previously used this method to smuggle narcotics. He would transport empty containers to evade police checks at Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and UP borders. The police would often overlook empty containers, allowing him to pass through undetected," said SSP Manikant Mishra. The seized ganja was reportedly meant for distribution in areas like Bajpur, Rudrapur, and Gadarpur.