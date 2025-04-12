Jharkhand forest officials tell railways to slow train speed to protect wild elephants

RANCHI: Amid reports of wild elephants moving near railway tracks in the Chandil area of Saraikela, Jharkhand forest officials have cautioned station masters of five stations to run trains at reduced speeds in the area to avoid hitting the animals.

Quick response teams from the forest department are already closely monitoring them.

A herd of 13 elephants, including a calf, has been noticed in the region for the last week, particularly near railway stations in Gunda, Chandil, Jhimdi, Tiruldih and Letemda.

Chandil Ranger Sashi Prakash said, “A group of elephants is roaming near the railway track. The department is keeping an eye on it. Meanwhile, letters have also been written to station masters to slow down the trains when they pass through those areas.”

Notably, several incidents of wild elephants mowed down by trains running at high speed have been reported from the region.

Senior forest officials said it was routine to alert station masters to save the animals. “This is a normal process to prevent elephants from getting hit by the speeding trains. Forest officials alert the concerned station masters if elephants are moving near the railway tracks in any particular region,” said PCCF Wild Life Shashikar Samanta.

He said an elephant died recently after being hit by the Howrah-Hatia Express near Letemda Railway Station.

