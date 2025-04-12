Kolkata Diary | Abhishek’s loud silence on 25K ‘sacked’ teachers

The Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the appointment of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff at government-run and-aided schools in West Bengal has caused a political stir. But while TMC supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee is taking up the cudgels for the “sacked” teachers, her nephew Abhishek has elected to stay mum. Speculation is rife that Abhishek has been reticent because he wants to distance himself from Mamata. However, another section of TMC leaders feel that Abhishek has been keeping his own counsel because he doesn’t usually publicly speak up on a matter until he goes through the relevant official records.

Ram Navami puja at JU campus despite ban

Members of the Jadavpur University unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, performed a puja on the campus on Ram Navami on Sunday, even though the university authorities had denied them permission for the same. They also covered the “Azad Kashmir” and Free Palestine” graffiti painted by the ultra-Left students on the walls of the Bhavan with a picture of Rishi Aurobindo during the puja. The varsity authorities have noted down the names of the students who took part in the puja in defiance of the ban and said that action would be taken against them.

Protests against Waqf law sweep West Bengal

As controversy over the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act rages on, protesters gheraoed Amtala in South 24 Parganas on Friday, insisting that they won’t allow the law to be implemented in Bengal. They also blocked the main arterial road, leading to massive traffic congestion. The protesters said they are not convinced with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s assurance that she would not allow the Act to be implemented. “If I resist someone from occupying my house, I cannot allow anyone else’s property to be snatched either,” the CM had said while assuring the minority community of her support.

