Power play: BJP top leaders meet in Gujarat, focus on key national issues

AHMEDABAD: In a high-stakes huddle at the BJP’s Gujarat headquarters, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and Scheduled Caste Front President Lal Singh Arya marked their presence, signaling the meet’s significance.

Party heavyweights, including all MLAs and MPs, also participated.

Further highlighting the strategic importance, key district and taluka presidents were also summoned, linking the party's grassroots to its central leadership in a show of unity and planning.

According to party sources, the BJP meeting focused on key national issues, including the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 'One Nation One Election', and the Waqf Bill.

To raise awareness, the party plans an outreach campaign, taking issues directly to the people.

In addition, as part of the ongoing Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan, the BJP will also hold a series of meetings from April 14 to 24, where party members will share the life and legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar with the public.

BJP National Scheduled Caste Front President Lal Singh Arya aimed at Congress during a press conference, stating, “When Congress was in power, they failed to build a national memorial for Babasaheb Ambedkar. His body was sent in a private plane, not a government one, and his wife had to pay the bill.”

Arya added, “While Congress merely talks about Ambedkar, it was the BJP that gave India its first Dalit President and built Ambedkar's memorial.”

While the BJP meeting is officially centered around the 'Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan', party sources suggest that high-level discussions may veer toward the long-pending Gujarat cabinet expansion and the selection of a new state president.

The buzz around the long-delayed appointment has intensified, with strong indications that a leader from Saurashtra could be handed the reins.

Typically, the state president is picked from the pool of sitting MPs or MLAs -- but sources hint the Gujarat unit may break convention, leaving room for a surprise move by the party high command.